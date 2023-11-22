PUBLIC SECTOR EMPLOYEES EXPLOITING MEDICAL LEAVE TO FACE DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS – PARAG

Minister of Public Service Sonia Parag advocates for personnel departments within the public sector to strictly follow the established hiring processes in their respective Ministries and Agencies. This call for adherence to protocol was emphasized during her address at the Annual Personnel Practitioners Workshop on Tuesday. For more information on the Minister’s statements and the workshop context, Kerese Gonsalves provides a detailed report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on