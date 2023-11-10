PUBLIC SECTOR WORKERS TO GET ONE OFF $25,000 BONUS IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS

In a major announcement on Thursday, Guyana’s Head of State revealed a comprehensive package of new benefits and pay hikes for public sector employees and other significant segments of the population. Additionally, President Ali committed that public sector workers can expect an imminent across-the-board salary increase. Tiana Cole’s report will provide a detailed breakdown of these developments, offering insights into the nature of the benefits and the anticipated impact of the salary adjustments on the public sector workforce.

