Pump attendant chopped several times during robbery at Gas Station

-cops nab suspects hours later after they escaped with cash, valuables

A 61-year-old pump attendant employed at a Rubis Gas station located along the lower East Coast of Demerara (ECD), is nursing several chop wounds about his body by armed men who robbed him while he was along the Liliendaal Public Road, ECD.

The injured man was relieved of his cellular phone valued at $65,000, a haversack worth $3,500 along with $3,500 in cash.

Reports are that on Easter Monday, the Rubis employee was executing his duties at the fuel station when a vehicle approached him with two men inside. The driver reportedly requested a certain amount of fuel for his vehicle and both he and his passenger exited the vehicle.

The pump attendant proceeded to turn away from the duo and fill the gas tank of the car, however, moments after doing so the two men allegedly whipped out weapons and fired several chops about his body.

One suspect snatched the man’s haversack and cellular phone while his accomplice grabbed the cash that the pump attendant had in his hands.

The two men then quickly ran back into their vehicle and sped away from the scene.

An alarm was immediately raised by public-spirited persons aided in rushing the badly injured man to the hospital for emergency medical treatment.

A report was subsequently made to the police who began hunting for the vehicle that was caught on Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras. Less than 24 hours after receiving the report, ranks of Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Police Sub-Division ‘A’ (Georgetown), managed to locate the car and arrested two males.

This was confirmed by Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent, Phillip Azore, who told this publication that one suspect was positively identified during an Identification (ID) parade and have been charged with the crimes.

The file is currently at the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as cops await legal advice on the way forward.

HGP Nightly News apologises for inadvertently posting a photo of Rubis Service Station at Bel Air, Greater Georgetown, in an earlier post.