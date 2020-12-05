Pump Attendant reportedly drowns after returning home from drinking session

A 56-year-old Pump Attendant is now dead after allegedly drowning in a trench some hours following his return home from a drinking session at a shop in a nearby village.

The deceased has been identified as Pooran Kumar of Richmond village, Essequibo Coast.

He is said to have drowned between 21:00h on Thursday and 06:00h on Friday (yesterday).

Reports are that Kumar left his home on Thursday around 12:00h to visit a shop in the Henrietta village, Essequibo Coast, to consume alcohol and his sister told the cops that he returned to his home around 21:00h.

Around 06:00h today, Kumar’s neighbours who reside on the Eastern side of the Richmond Public Road (in front of the now dead man’s house) noticed a body in the nearby trench.

Upon further examination, they realized that it was Kumar’s body, and an alarm was immediately raised.

Shortly after, a report was made at the Anna Regina Police Station, and police ranks who arrived at the scene stated that no marks of violence were seen on the exposed parts of Kumar’s body.

Kumar was later escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His body was then taken to the Suddie Mortuary where it awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations are ongoing.