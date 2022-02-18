PUPILS EXCITED FOR NGSA 2022 AS FIRST LEG OF MOCK EXAMS WRAPS UP

On Thursday, thousands of grade 6 pupils wrapped up day 2 of the mock examinations in the run-up to the 2022 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA)slated for July 6-7. Nightly News’s Joel Vogt visited a few primary schools on the East Coast of Demerara to hear from
teachers and pupils their experience over the last two days and filed this report
On Thursday, thousands of grade 6 pupils wrapped up day 2 of the mock examinations in the run-up to the 2022 National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA)slated for July 6-7. Nightly News’s Joel Vogt visited a few primary schools on the East Coast of Demerara to hear from