PUT YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER, NANDLALL TELLS GHRA

According to Attorney General Anil Nandlall, the Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) displays partiality in its approach to matters of national significance. He advised the organization to rectify this issue. Additional details on this matter are available from Antonio Dey in this report.
