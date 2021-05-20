QC BOYS TOP CARIBBEAN REGION AT CSEC, CAPE

”After a rough year including navigating the unpredictable fallouts of COVID-19 and the months-long CXC debacle, Guyanese students have emerged from the ashes victorious. Nightly News caught up with the region’s CSEC and CAPE performers, who expressed happiness to keep
the legacy of Queen’s College alive. Amel Griffith reports

