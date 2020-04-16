‘QUARANTINE POLITICIZING THE VIRUS ‘ WARNS W H O DIRECTOR

0
11

The Head of the World Health Organization is urging leaders that using the coronavirus to score political points will result in losing the fight. His comments come on the heels of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo’s appeal to the Peoples’ Progressive Party for a bi-partisan
approach to be taken in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic which continues to escalate. The details in this report from Colwyn Abrams

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.