Quartet arrested for armed robbery against Republic Park businessman

Four men have been arrested for the armed robbery executed on a Republic Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD) businessman at his home three days ago while police are on the hunt for two more accomplices.

Initially, it was three masked men who carried out the daring day-light robbery but upon further investigation, the cops were made privy to information that others were involved in orchestrating the crime.

The robbery took place in Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) Police Sub-Division ‘B’ (EBD) but the four suspects were arrested at separate locations yesterday at homes in Sub-Division ‘A’ (Georgetown).

One of the quartet is believed to have been the driver of the motorcar that was used as the escape vehicle after the crime was committed.

After the arrest of the four men on Saturday, police were able to locate the car which had a fake license plate number at the time of the robbery.

A quantity of gold jewellery was found stashed in various sections of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, according to a police source, investigators are on the hunt for two other men who have also been implicated in the armed robbery.

They are believed to have played an integral role in the planning of the crime.

On Thursday around 08:30h, three masked gunmen stormed into the house of the businessman, where they robbed him of a quantity of gold jewellery valued and cash before making good their escape in a waiting vehicle.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur who was leaving his home to transact business in the capital city had just unlocked the front door to his house and was in the process of walking out when he was greeted by the perpetrators who pointed two handguns in his face.

The perpetrators also wounded the man by dealing several lashes with their guns to his hands and feet before robbing him of $1.5M in gold jewellery and $50,000 cash that he had stored inside of a safety vault.

The businessman’s young children were inside the home at the time of the robbery and witnessed the ordeal. They were also held at gunpoint by the bandits.

HGP Nightly News was told that the businessman has a safety vault inside of his bedroom and was held at gunpoint by one perpetrator who demanded that he unlock the safe and hand over its contents.

The injured entrepreneur, fearing for his life, immediately complied with the demand and emptied the vault which contained several pieces of gold jewellery and $50,000 in cash.

Upon collecting their loot, the armed trio then rushed out of the man’s house, jumped into a waiting motor-car, and made good their escape.