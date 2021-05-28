Quartet arrested for burning tyres on Public Road, later released on own recognizance

A group of males ranging between the ages of 16 and 58 were allegedly involved in lighting tyres along the Mibicuri Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, last night (Thursday) and were subsequently released on their own recognizance.

According to a police statement, the incident occurred around 18:06h and while the cops managed to arrest four (4) of the men, the others escaped.

“Acting on information, police went to the said location where it was observed that two tyres were lit on the middle of the said road. Several persons were gathered. The fire was put out and four persons were arrested while the others managed to escape.”

Investigations continue.