Quartet arrested for illegal guns, quantity of live rounds inside vehicle

–men nabbed along Ituni Police Road by cops acting on information

Four men spent the night in the lockups after they were caught inside of a vehicle yesterday morning with two unlicensed firearms, a magazine for one of the guns, and a quantity of ammunition.

The quartet, which includes the driver of the vehicle, were intercepted along the Ituni Public Road, Upper Demerara River, by cops who were acting on information at that time.

According to the police, the suspects hail from the Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and Bamia located on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Reports are that around 09:00h on Friday, law enforcement officials approached the vehicle, which contained three passengers and the driver. The police ranks then conducted a search inside of the vehicle as well as on each of the four men.

It was during this exercise that a .22 Smith & Wesson pistol, one Glock 19 pistol, 10 live .22 ammunition and a magazine with 20 live nine (9) mm ammunition was discovered in the men’s possession.

The .22 Smith & Wesson pistol with the 10 live .22 ammunition that the cops found during the search on Friday morning.

The quartet was immediately arrested and taken to the police station where they remain in custody pending investigations.