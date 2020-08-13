Quartet dead after speeding driver loses control of car

-had been negotiating turn but landed in path of canter

Speeding by a car driver yesterday afternoon has been confirmed as the reason for four persons losing their lives in the horrific accident along the East Coast Pubic roadway yesterday afternoon.

The deceased individuals have been identified as 31-year-old Latoya Jones of South Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD), Leknarine Lall Sewpaul, 40yrs, of Da Silva Street, Newtown Kitty, Georgetown, Chris Bradshaw, 35, of Queenstown, Georgetown and

54-year-old Lynden Pryce of South Vryheid’s Lust ECD.

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) the accident occurred at about 17:55h when the driver of the car, who was speeding in the direction of Georgetown, lost control after negotiating a right bend and collided into the median.

The said driver then ended up on the Northern carriageway along the Le Ressouvenir public road and slammed into the motor canter which had been proceeding East along the roadway.