Queen’s Reign help shaped the Post-World War II, President Ali says

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch whose rule spanned seven decades, died on Thursday at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Queen’s oldest son Charles has now become King Charles III.

Responding to the Queen’s passing, President Irfaan Ali issued a statement. Please see below.

“I join all Guyanese in expressing our profound and deepest sorrow at the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Her passing marks the end of an era in the history of the British Monarchy, the United Kingdom, and the Commonwealth of Nations.



Queen Elizabeth’s place in history is assured, and her legacy is intact. Her long and impactful reign has helped to shape the post-World War II world. Her Majesty has been a source of stability for her country. She will be long remembered for her sterling leadership of the Commonwealth of Nations.



Her visits to Guyana are recalled with great fondness.



At this time, the thoughts of all Guyana are with the members of the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom. We join in heralding the life of the longest-serving British Monarch and mourn her passing.”