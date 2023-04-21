Queenstown businessman charged for wounding another businessman

Harry Baptise, a 59-year-old businessman of Lot 97 Laluni Street Queenstown, Georgetown, was charged on Thursday with wounding with intent, contrary to section 57(a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.

Baptiste is charged for committing the act on Noah Yashuran, a 67-year-old Businessman of Friendship, East Bank Demerara, which occurred on February 5, 2023, at Friendship.

The accused appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Judy Latchman, where the charge was read to him.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail of $40,000. The matter was adjourned to May 22, 2023, for statements.

