Queenstown Masjid announces closure from Sunday, September 12

In a statement from one of Guyana’s leading Masjid, the Queenstown Jama Masjid has indicated that it’s place of worship will be closed from Sunday September 12,2021 until further notice:

The statement reads:

Respected Brothers and Sisters in Islam,

Assalamu Alaikum

“All Praises are for Allah, Lord of the Worlds, Peace and Blessings upon our Beloved Prophet Muhammad (SAS) and his followers”

NOTICE OF CLOSER

Queenstown Jama Masjid will be closed from 9am September 12, 2021 until further notice.

This action is being taken in response to the new Covid-19 guidelines stipulating that people accessing public buildings, including places of worship, need to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test. Enforcing this order would be very difficult to maintain.

Queenstown Jama Masjid Trustees

“Allah is Sufficient for us, and He is the Best Disposer of affairs for us. What an Excellent Guardian and Protector He is!”