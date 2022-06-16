RANKS COMMENCE ARTILLERY AND SUPPORT TRAINING

Twenty-nine ranks attached to the 2 1 Artillery Company are currently undergoing training aimed at instilling the necessary doctrines and drills at the gun-team level for the execution of any Artillery / Support mission across the full spectrum of military operations.

The Grade Three Artillery and Support Weapons course, which commenced in May will continue for another 3 weeks.

The course is divided into three terms and will cover a number of areas including, Shot Theory, Tactical Employment as well as a Live-Firing Phase.

Staff Officer One Inspectorate, Major Gordon Nedd in brief remarks shared a bit of history on artillerymen and the role they play and in this regard urged the soldiers on training to absorb as much as they could, he also reminded them that their unit is a pillar of the Force and serves to protect the Infantry and Force at large during military operations.

(GDF)