It is undeniable that that being raped is one of the most distressing and demeaning experiences one can endure. It not only causes Post-traumatic Syndrome Disorder (PTSD) but is the source of self-blame and rage among victims. However, have you wondered why do people,
particularly men commit this heinous act? Nightly News’ Temika Rodney sat down with a local Psychologist recently who explained the possible reasons behind this act.
RAPISTS ARE MADE, NOT BORN
