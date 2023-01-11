‘RATTY’ PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO 2017 MURDER OF ‘SIX HEAD’

The police investigation revealed that Peters, also known as Ratty, was the alleged gunman in the incident. He was charged with murder in the furtherance of a robbery and is currently held in custody pending his trial.

The trial of Orwin Peters is set to begin on Wednesday at the Demerara High Court, and a 12-member jury has been impaneled to hear the case. Peters will be represented by Attorney-at-Law Ronald Daniels, while State Counsel Cicelia Corbin will lead the prosecution.

The tragic death of Tedroy James, also known as Six Head, has left the community in shock and mourning. James, a minibus driver, and resident of Suddie Housing Scheme was shot dead while attempting to drive away from bandits who had robbed several passengers on his bus. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

