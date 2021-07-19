“Rawle Dog” shot by “Sad Killer” at Sparendaam Squatting Area: police

Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred on Sunday at the Sparendaam Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara (ECD), leaving one man injured.



In a police news release, the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Rawle Franklyn, also known as “Rawle Dog” of Sparendaam Housing Scheme, ECD, while the suspect, who is known as “Sad Killer” and “Dutchy”, is not yet apprehended.

According to police, inquiries revealed that the victim and the suspect are known to each other.



The victim, police said, claimed that whilst he was a remand prisoner at the Lusignan Prison, he met the suspect who would from time to time send him death threats.

On Sunday, at about 9:45 p.m., the victim was riding his pedal cycle heading into Sparendaam Squatting Area, ECD to the gamble shop, when he was confronted by the suspect, who was on the access bridge at the time and told him: “Look how long I waiting on you”.

The suspect then reached to his left side waist and drew a firearm and shot the victim to his right side hip and ran away in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim then called a taxi friend by name who took him to hospital, where he was admitted a patient and is in a stable condition.

Police said checks were made for the suspect but he was not located.



Investigation in progress.