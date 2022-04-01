Raymond Cummings not fired- Home Affairs’ Ministry confirms

The Ministry of Home Affairs’ has responded to claims that Registrar General, Mr. Raymon Cummings has been removed from his position. Vehemently denying those claims made by Rickford Burke in a social media post, the Ministry in a press release stated that Mr Cummings is still their employ, but is currently on his annual vacation leave.

“The very post which seeks to cast aspersions on the character of Mr. Cummings can only be conceived by a malicious character like Burke who thrives on lies and misinformation and is therefore deserving of the public’s condemnation.” The release stated.