Reason for DBIS shutdown identified and corrected- GPL

The Guyana Power and Light on Wednesday announced that the source of the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS) shutdown that occurred on Monday has been identified and corrected.

In a statement GPL said, a comprehensive investigation that was conducted by a GPL technical team identified two damaged conductors and connectors on the 69 kV Transmission Line 3 bay (an area that houses circuit breakers and disconnect switches) at the Garden of Eden (GoE) Power plant.

The damaged conductors and connectors resulted in an overload of two Wartsila engines at GoE, which triggered the loss of another two engines at the same location, followed by six other engines at the Kingston Power Plant and the eventual collapse of the DBIS.

GPL also assured that the company continues to conduct comprehensive maintenance and invest in a significant upgrade of the GoE Power Plant in preparation for the commissioning of a new 45.5 Megawatt Power Plant.