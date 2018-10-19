RECAPTURED! – Recent Lusignan Prison escapee Travis Evans caught.

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 19, 2018
Breaking News! – Recent Lusignan Prison escapee Travis Evans caught.
An intelligence-led operation resulted in the recapture of murder
accused Travis Evans at a Linden Soesdyke roadblock around 7:45hrs
today. Acting Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels expressed gratitude
to those who assisted in providing intelligence, “I wish to commend all
those persons who assisted and I now encourage others to be equally
helpful.”
There was no confrontation and no firearm was found in his possession,
police said According to Samuels, “A joint security services team
received a tip-off that he was on the road probably awaiting
transportation.”
Evans was one of three remanded prisoners who scaled a wall at one of
the Lusignan Prison’s holding bays and escaped on October 15, 2018.
Four policemen and a prison officer have been in custody since Monday,
when prisoners Sudesh Dyal, Dextroy Pollard, and Evans escaped. They were on
duty at towers two and three, which is the area where the inmates made
their escape. It has been suggested that the ranks may have been asleep
while on duty.
During a press conference, Samuels had also said that the ranks “were
not alert, and I am forced to conclude that it is very likely that they
were sleeping, thus resulting in them not observing the prisoners –
first in their attempt to get the razor wire separated in order to pass
and then during the process of them escaping by scaling the fence.”
Fugitives Sudesh Dyal, 23, was remanded for Break and Enter and Larceny and
Escape from Custody; Dextroy Pollard, 29, of Wales Village was on remand
for Break and Enter and Larceny. Travis Evans, 23, of ‘C’ Field
Sophia was in prison for murder.
Yesterday on the sidelines of the 11^th Sitting of parliament the
Director of Prisons told the Department of Public Information that all
efforts are being made to recapture the prison escapees.