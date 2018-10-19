RECAPTURED! – Recent Lusignan Prison escapee Travis Evans caught.

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 19, 2018

Breaking News! – Recent Lusignan Prison escapee Travis Evans caught.

An intelligence-led operation resulted in the recapture of murder

accused Travis Evans at a Linden Soesdyke roadblock around 7:45hrs

today. Acting Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels expressed gratitude

to those who assisted in providing intelligence, “I wish to commend all

those persons who assisted and I now encourage others to be equally

helpful.”

There was no confrontation and no firearm was found in his possession,

police said According to Samuels, “A joint security services team

received a tip-off that he was on the road probably awaiting

transportation.”

Evans was one of three remanded prisoners who scaled a wall at one of

the Lusignan Prison’s holding bays and escaped on October 15, 2018.

Four policemen and a prison officer have been in custody since Monday,

when prisoners Sudesh Dyal, Dextroy Pollard, and Evans escaped. They were on

duty at towers two and three, which is the area where the inmates made

their escape. It has been suggested that the ranks may have been asleep

while on duty.

During a press conference, Samuels had also said that the ranks “were

not alert, and I am forced to conclude that it is very likely that they

were sleeping, thus resulting in them not observing the prisoners –

first in their attempt to get the razor wire separated in order to pass

and then during the process of them escaping by scaling the fence.”

Fugitives Sudesh Dyal, 23, was remanded for Break and Enter and Larceny and

Escape from Custody; Dextroy Pollard, 29, of Wales Village was on remand

for Break and Enter and Larceny. Travis Evans, 23, of ‘C’ Field

Sophia was in prison for murder.

Yesterday on the sidelines of the 11^th Sitting of parliament the

Director of Prisons told the Department of Public Information that all

efforts are being made to recapture the prison escapees.