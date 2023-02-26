Receptionists of Double Day Hotel robbed at gunpoint 

Two receptionists attached to the Double Day Hotel and Rental at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), were allegedly robbed at gunpoint on Saturday.

The Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said the alleged armed robbery occurred at about 17:30h.

Reports are that the two receptionists, ages 19 and 20, were on duty when an unidentifiable male entered the building with a black cloth wrapped around his face and a gun in his hand.

The 19-year-old receptionist said the suspect approached her, told her to get up from where she was seated, and demanded money.

Shortly after, another male entered the building with his face wrapped with a grey cloth.

The suspects demanded money from the two receptionists. Shortly after, the suspect with the gun took away the cellular phones belonging to the two workers along with $7,000 cash from the drawer.

The suspects then made good their escape in an unknown direction. The Police were contacted and visited the scene.

Several persons were questioned around the area, and checks were made for the suspects, but they were not located. Notwithstanding, the Police said the investigation is ongoing.

