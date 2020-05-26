RECOUNT COMMENCES FOR REGIONS 8, 9

The Guyana Elections Commission commenced the recount processes for Regions Eight (Potaro-Siparuta) and Nine (Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo) on Monday.

Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward said the recount of the regions began after the completion of District five (Mahaica-Berbice) which saw a total of 158 ballot boxes being processed.

Regions eight and nine which have some 55 and 73 boxes respectively have been allocated one workstation each for the process.

As it stands, six regions are currently being recounted utilising 12 workstations. These include Regions Three, Four, Six, and Seven.

The latest data from the national recount showed that 75 more boxes were completed at the end of Sunday bringing the total ballots recounted to 1,124.

The tabulation for Sunday also saw the completion of 1092 Statements of Recount for the General elections and 1089 for the Regional.

dpi