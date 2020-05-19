RECOUNT OF BALLOTS FOR REGION TWO COMPLETED

Public Relations Officer for the Guyana Elections Commission, Yolanda Ward, has disclosed on Monday that all ballots cast at the March 2, General and Regional Elections for Region Two have been completed. This brings the total number of completed Regions to two.

Ward said that the counting agents are currently working on Regions Three, Four, Five and Six adding that the recount process for Region Seven will begin on Tuesday.

This is possible following the establishment of two additional work stations. One will be allotted to Region Seven and the other to Region Six in adding to the two work stations already allotted to that district.

“From tomorrow, we are going to be counting regions three, four, five, six and seven simultaneously,” Ward stated.

At the close of today’s recount, a total of 54 ballot boxes were completed. This includes nine boxes processed for Region Two, 17 boxes for Region Three, 13 boxes for Region Four, 12 for Region Five and three for Region Six.

The tabulation of Statements of Recount General (SORs) saw 608 recorded for the General Election and 609 for the Regional.