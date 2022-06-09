Reduction in Rainfall Activity Expected in the next 48 hours, another Tropical Wave expected this weekend

Following reports from the Hydrometeorological Services that from early Wednesday, certain parts of Guyana would experience a tropical wave, the Prime Minister has reported that there is a reduction in rainfall activity- for at least the next 48 hours.

“A mass of dry air is currently suppressing rainfall activity with the current Tropical Wave. While rainfall is being suppressed, cloudy conditions may persist into Thursday.” A press release stated.

“Notwithstanding, we are forecasting the arrival of another Tropical Wave which will bring some rainfall on Saturday and Sunday.” the statement read.

The National Weather Watch Center (NWWC) is preparing a Public Weather Advisory to be issued later this afternoon on the foregoing.