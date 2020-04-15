REG. 10 RECEIVES 17M RIVER AMBULANCE

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Public Health handed over a river ambulance supplied by Meditron, to Region 10 and five passenger boats for several riverine communities.

The river ambulance cost some $17 Million while the five boats totaled $2.6 Million.

RHO for Region 10, Dr. Pansy Armstrong said that the vessel will be stationed in the Malali, the furthest point of the Demerara River and used for healthcare delivery and for the transportation of medical emergencies to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Technical Advisor to the Public Health Minister, John Adams said the five boats would serve as river ambulances in the interim for far-flung riverine communities.