The Guyana Police Force has announced the appointment of Superintendent Boodnarine Persaud as the new Commander of Regional Police Division #1- Barima-Waini. This will take effect as of today, Wednesday, August 4.

Superintendent Persaud who had the post of Deputy Commander of Regional Division #3 (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) will take over from the current Commander, Superintendent Khalid Mandal. Superintendent Mandal will now function as the new Deputy Commander of Region #3