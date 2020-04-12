Region 10 business community to continuously provide supplies for residents

-almost $700,000 in supplies donated to Regional Administration

In order to assist citizens in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice) in the fight against COVID-19 while simultaneously providing some relief to those who may require it, the business community in that Region has upped the ante in the fight against the disease by providing supplies worth almost $700,000.

The Regional Health and Emergency Committee during a meeting with the business community there lauded the efforts stating that the timely donation would aid significantly in assisting residents given the fact that its Regional Democratic Council (RDC) is currently cash-strapped.

Regional Chairman of that location, Renis Morian, used the opportunity to reiterate that the business community can play a major role during this period, and that partnership between Region 10’s Private Sector and the Regional Administration would be fruitful in helping those in dire need.

“This fight can be further strengthened by our business community as while we do not have enough monies to fight owing to the significant amount of monies we have already spent from our limited budget, you the business community can play an important part and it is my wish that you would,” Morian had told the gathering during the recently held meeting.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Commander, Hugh Winter also urged the owners of various businesses to unite so as to further advance collectively their efforts of protecting the residents.

“We. the police can’t do it alone and there are certain actions that may require resources that we don’t have but you, the business owners, have the advantage in using your influence to encourage and motivate the residents to adhere to the regulations. This seems to be a long fight but with the unwavering support of the business community we can all win,” Commander Winter stressed.

Additionally, President of the Linden Business Network, Garfield Sheppard stated that his organization firmly stands behind the people of Region 10 in this “very difficult time.”

“We the business community of the Linden Business Network would like to reaffirm our commitment and to say that this donation is just the start of a long list of contribution that we will be making during this situation,” Sheppard assured.