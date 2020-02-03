REGION 10 COMPLETED $480M IN CAPITAL PROJECTS FOR 2019

According to Regional Executive Officer, Orrin Gordon, the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Upper Demerara-Berbice, has completed more than 90 percent of its capital projects spending approximately $480 million for the fiscal year 2019. This also included projects that were not initially budgeted for.

Gordon explained that funds for those projects that did not complete the tendering process (at the National Tender Board) were utilised in other areas.

The construction of the $119M Christianburg Primary School, was one of the works added to the list of projects.

Under the education programme, the RDC also purchased a $15M 30-seater school bus for students residing in Coomacka.

Another major capital project completed was the building of the $30M Amelia’s Ward Health Centre. Health Centers were also constructed at Wiruni, Mabura, Ebini and several others were rehabilitated costing $53M.

Approximately $139M was spent on the construction and upkeep of several roads being Fraser Road in Kara Kara, Victory Valley Access Road and Block 22 Access among others.

Another $66.5M was expended on bridges and drainage and irrigation projects in several communities. One of these was the $13M bridge constructed in the community of Speightland, which made ingress and egress easier for residents residing on the opposite side of the river.

New Speightland Bridge. Credit: DPI

The RDC also constructed two monuments honouring the Linden 2012 Martyrs and the Son Chapman victims. The construction of the new $102M RDC office in Speightland has also commenced.

REO Gordon described 2019 as a successful year overall and noted that the disbursement of the $3.9B allocation was spread across all programmes, which increased the standard of living for Region 10 residents.