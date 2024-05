As many communities in the mining town of Linden continue to suffer from flooding, Region 10 Chairman Deron Adams has expressed concerns that the region is being neglected. Despite budgetary allocations purportedly made for drain cleaning and clearing, the persistent flooding suggests these measures were not effectively implemented. Adams believes this lack of action is targeted neglect. For more information on the situation and the chairman’s accusations, see Tiana Cole’s report.

