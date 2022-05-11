Region #3 gets First Blood Bank

On Tuesday, a $30 million blood bank was commissioned at the West Demerara Regional Hospital, in Region Three by the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony. It is the first Blood Bank for Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

“This new $30 Million investment which is expected to be fully equipped and functional in a period of one month, will subsequently reduce the hassle faced by the Region to acquire blood and blood products to treat and care for patients of the hospital, who may be in need of transfusions. The implementation will also reduce the strains on the blood bank located in Region Four, since Region Three will be equipped to carryout the necessary procedures with their own blood supply.” a press release explained.

The Minister of Health said that while the blood collection aspect will be great for the Region, it is only one of the major benefits that will be derived from the blood bank established in Region. He explained that since Region Three will be doing its own blood screening and pathogen testing of prospective donors, health officials will be able to detect cases of infections such as Hepatitis C in the Region and therefore treat and cure these persons.