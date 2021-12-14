With the ongoing inclement weather pattern causing severe flooding across the country, the views of Chairman of Region Four Daniel Seeram are clear. It is time the Government considers completely
revamping the drainage and irrigation systems in the Region. Kendell Richmond reports
REGION 4 CHAIRMAN CALLING FOR COMPLETE REVAMP OF DRAINAGE AND IRRIGATION SYSTEM IN REGION
