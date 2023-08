Police Commander of Region 4 B Senior Superintendant Mahendra Singh and a Constable are said to be in serious condition following a smash-up at Friendship on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) on Wednesday morning.

The accident involved a motor lorry with plate number GAE 38 and a pickup.

HGP Nightly News understands that at the time of the accident, Singh was performing presidential duties.

This is a developing story, and more details will be provided in a subsequent report.

