Region #7 Chairman Kenneth Williams visits Paruima in preparation of Budget 2023

Budget consultations with the people in Region #7 (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) continue in earnest. On Friday, 19th August, RDC Chairman Kenneth Williams and RDC Councillor Ms. Norma Thomas visited beautiful Paruima. Paruima is an indigenous village of Arecuna Amerindians in the Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region of Guyana.

The community meeting received the blessing and support of the Toshao Lennox Percy. Some of the issues the residents raised were the need for urgent repairs to the airstrip, the need for a hospital and doctors’ living quarters, transportation to refer patients to the Kamarang Hospital, repairs to the shade house, the need for a primary school and an ICT Hub and the need for a mini solar farm to serve over 800 residents.

The Regional Chairman gave his commitment to include these recommendations into the Region’s 2023 budget and to work towards their materialization.

(APNU AFC)