Region 7 police, business community provide food hampers to “most vulnerable” families

Three days after the first COVID-19 confirmed case in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was announced, law enforcement officials and the business community within that Region began a partnership to provide an undisclosed number of much needed food hampers to the most vulnerable families in the Itaballi village.

The distribution process which took place on Friday was also supported by the Chairperson of Itaballi, Coleen Singh, and Geology and Mines Officer, Treon Sancho.

A mother receiving her food hamper on Friday in the Itaballi village, Region Seven (Cuyunu-Mazaruni)

Police Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent, Linden Lord, told the HGP Nightly News that individuals who were considered to be the most vulnerable families in the Itaballi community were shortlisted as recipients of the food hampers.

“In height of the new COVID-19 global pandemic outbreak that has been affecting the world, and to date we are experiencing a continual rise in confirmed cases and deaths in several Regions of the country with the most recent being in Region Seven, the police ranks in my Division opined that we must play a role in assisting those in need.”

Another mother in the Itaballi community receiving her food hamper from a police rank on Friday.

In a simple but significant presentation ceremony held at the Itaballi Community Center, the Officer-in-Charge of Sub-division #1 Regional Division Seven, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Kevin London, accompanied by a team of police officers from the Bartica Police Station to distribute the food hampers.

Another recipient collecting the much appreciated food hamper from a policeman while others in the background await their turn.

ASP London urged the recipients to make good use of the hampers and that they continue to keep themselves and families safe during the pandemic.

Additionally, he pointed out that criminal activities may not be “totally eradicated” at present in their Region, the police ranks in that Division continues to strengthen its relationship with the community to provide better services and keep residents there safe.