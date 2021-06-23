Region 9 Commander meets with Regional Chairman and Toshaos



Commander of Regional Division #9, Superintendent R. Rose, Regional Chairman Mr. Brian Allicock and Doctor Ambrose on Monday, June 21 met with Central Rupununi Toshaos at the Rupununi Chambers of Commerce and Industry.



During the meeting, Dr. Ambrose and Commander Rose both expounded on the COVID-19 measures and its effect on residents while urging leaders to sensitize persons in the various villages while stressing on the need for compliance in order to stop the spread of the dreaded disease.

The Regional Chairman concluded by urging the village leaders to sensitize persons in the communities on the COVID-19 guidelines and also encouraged them to be vaccinated.