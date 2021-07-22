Region 9 teacher died from stomach ulcers, liver cirrhosis: PME

A post-mortem examination (PME) conducted Thursday on the body of 31-year-old Region 9 teacher, Peter Christian, has ruled out foul play.

According to a police press release, the cause of death is multiple acute stomach ulcers caused by bleeding in the stomach and cirrhosis of the liver.



According to clevelandclinic.org, cirrhosis is a late-stage liver disease in which healthy liver tissue is replaced with scar tissue and the liver is permanently damaged. Scar tissue keeps your liver from working properly, the website further stated.



And according to healthline.com, stomach ulcers, which are also known as gastric ulcers, are painful sores in the stomach lining.



“Stomach ulcers are a type of peptic ulcer disease. Peptic ulcers are any ulcers that affect both the stomach and small intestines. Stomach ulcers occur when the thick layer of mucus that protects your stomach from digestive juices is reduced. This allows the digestive acids to eat away at the tissues that line the stomach, causing an ulcer. Stomach ulcers may be easily cured, but they can become severe without proper treatment,” healthline.com further states.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nehaul Singh conducted the PME in the presence of the police at Georgetown Public Hospital Mortuary, the police release stated.

In an earlier press release, police had said foul play is suspected in the death of Christian, a teacher of Karasabai Primary School in Kurricock Village, South Pakaraimas, Region 9.

According to the release, on Sunday around 5 p.m., the deceased’s father, Rudy Christian, claims that he returned home and his son, Peter, complained of feeling unwell.

Police said sometime around 10 p.m., the father further alleges that he awoke and saw his son lying motionless and naked on the concrete floor.

Police had reported that “marks of violence were seen on the deceased’s body”.

Thursday’s PME has also ruled that out.