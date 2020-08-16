Region Five records 1st COVID-19 case

Hours ago, the regional authorities in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) publicly announced via social media on its Facebook page that its first COVID-19 case has been recorded there.

According to Regional Health Officer, Dr. Desmond Nicholson, the patient is being moved to isolation and active contact tracing has commenced.

He urged that the people in Region Five follow the guidelines set out the by the Public Health Ministry.

As at Saturday, August 15, there were 25 new Coronavirus cases recorded in the country bringing the total number of confirmed cases since testing begain in Guyana to 673.

The death toll remains at 22 while 104 persons are in institutional isolation, 37 in institutional quarantine and 21 persons placed in home isolation.

Upto press time there were seven (7) persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).