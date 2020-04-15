REGION FOUR, COVID-19 EPICENTRE

Region four, Demerara-Mahaica area has recorded 86 percent of the total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus making it the epicentre of the disease.

The Ministry of Public Health has reported 14 persons from East Coast Demerara, five persons from East Bank Demerara and 17 from Georgetown. Regions three and ten records five percent each of the total confirmed cases while Regions six and one records 2 percent each.

Guyana currently has 48 confirmed cases as at April 14, with six deaths and eight recoveries. 44 of the total number were locally transmitted cases while four were imported.

According to the Ministry, the Health Emergency Operations Unit continues to do contact tracing to contain transmission and safeguard the at-risk population. Those who might have been in contact with a positive case are immediately quarantined and subjected to testing according to the World Health Organisation guidelines.