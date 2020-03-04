Region Four returning Officer falls ill

Clairmont Mingo, Returning Officer (RO) for Region four fell ill and is now at the Guyana Public Hospital Corporation.

Deputy Returning Officer, attached to the Guyana Elections Commission for Region four is likely to be assigned to continue Mingo’s duties.

GECOM to provide further update.

Meanwhile, ROs for Regions 1, 2, 5, 8, and ten have already provided statement of polls.

Supporters and members of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) have since been rejoicing over the party’s win. Likewise, members and supporters of A Party for National Unity+Alliance for Change (APNU=+AFC) are also confident that the party has won.