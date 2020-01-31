REGION NINE GETS SPANKING NEW $19M PRIMARY SCHOOL

Region nine Upper Takatu- Upper Essequibo yesterday, saw the commissioning of a new school, Bashaizon Primary, an annex to Achiwib Primary, by Minister of Indigenous Peoples Affairs, Hon. Sydney Allicock.

The region now has four schools in less than one year. According to authorities of the Ministry of Education, Bashaizon Primary which cost in excess of $19M will accommodate 62 children and their teachers of the community in a modern and conducive learning environment.

Hon. Min. Sydney Allicock assisting to cut ribbon

Minister Allicock said that it is the vision of President David Granger to ensure that all citizens have access to quality education and where they are located should not be an impediment to receiving such.

The construction of the school according to the Regional Education Officer Ms. Keane Adams, will prevent children from trekking long distances to attend school.

Further, Min. Allicock noted the importance of modern learning facilities since this will allow for the advancement of the country’s education agenda. “Education is not only about academics, but the infrastructure in which the education is delivered must be of a certain standard”.

He encouraged the residents who attended the commissioning ceremony to ensure their children maximize the opportunities so that they can contribute to the development of themselves and Guyana.

The Assistant Regional Executive Officer (AREO) for Region Nine Ms. Althea Fitzpatrick, said in her remarks that the regional administration will be constructing a new secondary school in Lethem and will also be extending the dormitories of all schools in the region.

According to the AREO, this move is owing to the increasing student population in the region and to ensure that more schools are accessible to the populace.