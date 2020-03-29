Region Nine on guard against COVID-19

The Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo region, which shares borders with Brazil has implemented several measures, supporting the nation in its effort to prevent and control the spread of the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

In her daily update to the nation Public Health Minister, Hon. Volda Lawrence commended the Region Nine health authorities and administration for efforts made thus far.

She noted that a regional task force has been established to oversee the execution o these necessary measures.

To date in the region, three sensitisations sessions have been conducted involving several stakeholders. These sensitisation exercises continue with business places, banks and other stakeholders.

Visits to public places are ongoing to ensure that persons are implementing measures taking precautions and following the infection control protocols.

Sanitisation of public places such as the market, public health and border complex which will continue.

Visits to villages using Public Announcement (PA) systems to effectively communicate and promote precautionary measures (where necessary, translated into Indigenous dialects) as well as the distribution of flyers with COVID-19 information, are also ongoing.

Radio Lethem continues to broadcast information and programmes on COVID-19.

Visits to several non-conventional ports of entry into Guyana revealed that the Brazilian army is present at several popular crossings and the Guyanese police Force have ranks stationed at several of these locations as well. The task force continues to work with the police, army and immigration department to assist with the monitoring of these crossings.

Village leaders have instituted checkpoints in two of the districts namely Sand Creek and Aishalton to monitor entry.

Meanwhile, the Lethem Hospital has taken steps to do their part in being prepared. Minister Lawrence disclosed that there is an isolation room at the hospital with four beds however the hospital has a capacity for seven persons.

Also, the facility has been equipped with the necessary protective and sanitisation supplies.

The Public Health Minister also relayed that the Lethem Hospital has implemented a sanitisation schedule for all staff and patients entering the facility.

Protective and sanitation supplies have also been sent to the main health centres and hospitals in the districts in Region Nine

DPI