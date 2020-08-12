Region Nine residents benefit from COVID-19 relief

Some five hundred and twenty (520) hampers and over two thousand (2,000) face masks were on Tuesday handed over to Toshaos and Community Leaders in Upper Takatu-Upper Essequibo (Region Nine) to aid households that are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Making the presentations were Minister of Amerindian Affairs Hon. Pauline Campbell-Sukhai, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Hon. Nigel Dharamlall and the Civil Defence Commission’s (CDC) Director-General Lieutenant-Colonel Kester Craig and Deputy Director Major Loring Benons.

The communities of Potarinau, Katuur, Baitoon, Quiko, Sand Creek, Wowetta, Rupertee, Annai and Aranaputa are all expected to benefit from this initiative.

According to the Ministry, the team received a warm welcome and appreciative words by residents of the various communities for the much needed support which they will benefit from.