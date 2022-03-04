REGION ONE POLICE INVESTIGATING POSSIBLE MURDER

Police Investigators in Regional Division #1 are piecing together the details in a suspected murder Amerindian male, whose identity remains unknown at this time. The incident is believed to have occurred on 2022-03-03 at Barama Line, Baramita, North West District, Region #1.

The man’s body which bore several deep wounds to the left side face and head, was found in front of a camp/shop owned by a known male of the said area.

On 2022-03-03 about 07:00 hours, a report was made at the Baramita Police Station and ranks immediately went to the location, picked up the male, and rushed him to the Baramita Health Centre where he was examined by the Medex who pronounced him dead on arrival. The body was thereafter escorted to the Port Kaituma Hospital Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

The owner of the shop is presently in custody assisting with the investigation, as efforts are presently being made to locate the two individuals with whom the man was last seen.