REGION ONE RECORDS ALL TWELVE NEW COVID-19 CASES

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamdeo Persuad disclosed on Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing that all twelve new cases deriving from 42 tests completed within the last 24 hours are from Region One.

Dr. Persaud said that this increase indicates a 100 percent increase in the Region’s number of positive cases ranking it the third Region with the highest number of cases. Region four records 56 percent of the cases followed by Region seven with 16 percent then Region One showing 13 percent. The other five regions have 15 percent of the cases.