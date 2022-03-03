Region Six learners to travel in style for free, after MoE commissions new school bus



Learners in the vicinity of Moleson Creek to No. 64 Village, Corentyne in Region 6 will now benefit from free transportation services compliments of the Ministry of Education.



On Wednesday, the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand was on the ground in the East Berbice Corentyne Region, where she commissioned a 32 seater bus. The bus which comes under the Regional Democratic Council aims to transport students to and from school. The new bus will transport children attending school along the Moleson Creek to No.64 Village route thereby reducing the expense related to transportation.