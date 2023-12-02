About 5000 individuals allocated house lots in De Kinderen Housing Scheme and other housing developments in Region 3 of Guyana are expected to gain access to their lots by December 2023. In addition, approximately 200 homes are currently being constructed at Lenoara on the West Coast of Demerara, Region 3. These developments represent a significant advancement in housing and regional development in the area. Dacia Richards’ report offers details on the progress of these housing projects.
REGION THREE RESIDENTS TO HAVE ACCESS TO HOUSE LOTS BY END OF DECEMBER
