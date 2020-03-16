REGIONAL | CHURCH ATTENDANCE IN JAMAICA DRASTICALLY DECREASE DUE TO COVID 19

Congregation in churches across the capital city in Jamaica on Sunday, fell drastically as Jamaicans adhered to precautionary advice from health authorities to help stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID 19).

It was reported that various churches saw sparse attendance including the St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Church. The church has a membership of mostly senior citizens and it was expected that many of them would not have attended church.

Worshippers were greeted at church doors with sprays of sanitisers in their hands by ushers.

Jamaica has recorded 10 cases of COVID 19 thus far, resulting in an area called Bull Bay to be on lockdown since Friday.

Jamaican Observer