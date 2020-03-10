REGIONAL | JAMAICA CONFIRMS FIRST IMPORTED CASE OF COVID-19

Jamaica on Tuesday confirmed its first imported case of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Kingston Jamaica.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton is reported as stating that the patient is a Jamaican female who had travelled from the United Kingdom, which has cases of COVID-19. She arrived in the island on March 4, presented to the public health system on March 9, and has been in isolation since then.

Based on the patient’s travel history and symptoms, health professionals suspected COVID-19. A clinical sample was collected and sent to the National Influenza Centre, where laboratory tests confirmed the diagnosis on Tuesday at approximately 11:00 am. The patient and family members have been informed.

The patient’s infection was travel-related. However, steps are being taken to prevent the risk of community spread.